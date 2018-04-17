Stephen Colbert Slams Sean Hannity for Sharing Trump Lawyer

During Monday's Late Show, host Stephen Colbert was on "Stormy Watch," where he took President Donald Trump, former RNC deputy finance chairman Elliott Broidy and Fox News commentator Sean Hannity to task regarding their shared lawyer Michael Cohen.

Cohen, who's connected to a hush money scandal involving former porn actress Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal and Broidy, went to court on Monday following an FBI raid on his home, office and hotel room last week. "Pro tip for the President," Colbert quipped. "When your lawyer needs a lawyer, you need a lawyer."

On Monday in court, Cohen identified a third client, Fox's Hannity. "This is crazy," Colbert said. "Cohen only has two clients and all he does for them is pay off mistresses, which raises the question: who did Sean Hannity have sex with?" He speculates it might be the football Hannity is often seen holding on-air. "Every commercial break he's got his hands all over it," Colbert joked. "Mmm, daddy wants some pig skin."

He also addressed the hypocrisy of Hannity defending Cohen and Trump on TV on a daily basis while not revealing that Cohen was also his own lawyer.

The news drove Colbert to drink during the show and want to commiserate with an old friend. "Jon Stewart, after the show I'm going to come over and we're just gonna spoon," he joked.