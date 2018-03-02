Watch Stephen Colbert Joke About Hope Hicks, Rampant White House Exits

Stephen Colbert once again joked about the White House's ever-revolving door. This week, it was the exit of President Trump communications director, Hope Hicks, and the impending ouster of national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

Related A History of Sex and Abuse in the Trump Administration From Ivana and Marla to Pussygate and Porter, a timeline of domestic abuse and sexual misconduct allegations against Trump and his inner circle

"It's the White House closeout sale, every staff member must go," Colbert said. "Act now and Trump will throw in a free Jeff Sessions."

Hicks, one of Trump's earliest staffers, announced that she would depart the administration after Hicks' testimony that she sometimes tells "white lies" on behalf of the president. Trump had become so reliant on Hicks that one person close to the administration compared her departure to losing a limb. "For Trump, losing Hope Hicks is like losing an arm, which is terrible, because we all know he needs two hands to drink water," Colbert said.

As for those who are still in the Trump administration, Colbert also touched on how Jared Kushner now has a lower security clearance than the White House calligrapher and how Trump privately calls his Attorney General Jeff Sessions "Mr. Magoo."

"Belittling Sessions is tough, because he's already pretty belittle," Colbert said. "Joke's on you, Mr. President. You can't defeat Jeff Sessions with insults. The only way to get him to leave is to answer his riddles. 'What walks on four legs in the morning, two legs at noon and three legs in the evening?' Wrong! The answer is, 'I do not recall.'"