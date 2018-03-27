Stephen Colbert gleefully dissected Stormy Daniels' highly anticipated interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes about her alleged affair with President Trump.

After the former porn star said that spanking Trump with a magazine made him "start acting more appropriate," Colbert addressed the President's current chief of staff. "John Kelly, you know what to do ... It's for your country."



On 60 Minutes, Daniels also alleged that Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter. "Wow, that is awkward," Colbert deadpanned. "But not as awkward as when [Trump] said to Ivanka, 'honey, you remind me of this porn star I had sex with.'" Daniels also remembered thinking, "ugh, here we go," before she allegedly slept with Trump. "Coincidentally," Colbert joked, "that was also the official theme of Trump's inaugural ball."

The Late Show-host may have been most delighted by the fact that Daniels' interview earned 60 Minutes its highest ratings in a decade. That meant she had drawn more viewers than Trump – who is famously obsessed with ratings – when he appeared on the show after winning the election in 2016. "That's gotta sting," Colbert said.

Colbert called Daniels' interview "an insane, salacious tale about a sitting President" but also "the least surprising story I have ever heard." "It all felt true," he added, voicing support for Daniels. "It felt truer than [Trump] getting elected."