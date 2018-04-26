Stephen Colbert delved into Kanye West fledgling bromance with President Donald Trump on The Late Show Wednesday.

The host recounted West's surprising string of tweets, in which he showed off his signed Make America Great Again hat and proclaimed his support for the President, calling Trump "my brother." In turn, Colbert cracked, "You know what, Kanye? Donald Trump is your brother, it is true, and I am your brother, too. And brother-to-brother, I just want to say, put the phone down. You could've stopped at 10 a.m. this morning with, 'I'm nice at ping pong.'"

Colbert noted the story "took an even stupider turn" when Trump thanked West on Twitter, and the host joked that fans should look forward to their new album, "Yeezy and Sleazy." However, Colbert did admit that this "total bro-fest" was a big moment for Trump, who hasn't been able to lock down a lot of support from A-list celebrities.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on securing the coveted Kanye endorsement," Colbert said. "That is not easy to get. Right now it's just you and 'Bill Cosby innocent!'"