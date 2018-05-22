"There's no murder weapon, there's no motive," a voiceover says in the new trailer for Netflix's relaunch of The Staircase. But in the case of crime novelist Michael Peterson, who was charged and convicted of the murder of his wife Kathleen, things aren't always so cut-and-dry in the judicial system.

The Staircase originally aired in 2004. Director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, who was granted complete access to the case, crafted the series around crime novelist and accused killer, Michael Peterson. Lestrade chronicled Peterson's battle to clear his name after Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of the staircase of their home in 2001.

Netflix's The Staircase will include the original 2004 series along with three new episodes. The 13-episode seriesof The Staircase will debut on the streaming service June 8th.



The new trailer gives background on the trial and features interviews with Peterson, his family members and his defense team, plus the plaintiff's side who are convinced of Peterson's guilt. The clip also suggests there was evidence tampering and other cover-ups that may have led to Peterson's initial conviction to life in prison, which will be revealed in the new episodes.

In 2013, The Staircase II: The Last Chance was released, which detailed Peterson's bid for a retrial. In 2017, Peterson took a plea deal and was released from prison.