See 'SNL' Weekend Update Tackle North Korea Summit, Stormy Daniels

Saturday Night Live recapped a busy week at the White House as Weekend Update tackled Donald Trump's potential North Korea summit, the latest Stormy Daniels developments and Gary Cohn's resignation.

Related One Night with Stormy Daniels, the Hero America Needs Frozen g-strings, squirt guns and hot wax – how Trump's alleged porn-star fling is unapologetically cashing in on a presidential scandal

"In a stunning turn of events, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to meet in May with Donald Trump or whoever's president in May," co-anchor Colin Jost said. "Trump would be the first sitting president to meet with the leader of North Korea, and it's also going to be the first time both translators begin each sentence with 'Okay, so what I think he said was.'"

Michael Che added, "Experts warn that the talks between Trump and Kim Jong-un could be risky, because duh. Best-case scenario, they'll realize they're both crazy and become best friends like that movie Step Brothers. But more than likely, Donald Trump is gonna realize he's just Twitter crazy, and Kim Jong-un is crazy crazy, and there's a big ol' difference. One guy trolled Oprah online, and the other murdered his uncle with a cannon."

As for the latest chapter in the Stormy Daniels story, "Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is definitely a candidate for 'Friend of the Year,' said that he used funds from his own home equity line to pay $130,000 to silence Stormy Daniels. Can anyone in America imagine taking out a home equity loan to help their friend pay off a porn star," Jost wondered.

Mikey Day and Alex Moffat's Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump then visited Weekend Update to reassure viewers that, even though top economic advisor Gary Cohn departed the White House this week, everything is fine and that "our father has everything under control." Don Jr. then taught Eric how to read a pop-up book.

Also during the Weekend Update, former cast member Vanessa Bayer returned to SNL to reprise meteorologist Dawn Lazarus: