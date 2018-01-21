'SNL': Watch Twisted 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Parody

Saturday Night Live took The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air down a dark path in a parody that reimagined the classic Will Smith sitcom as a grisly crime film.

With SNL's Chris Redd portraying the Fresh Prince, this version of the show's theme song starts with the Smith character mixing it up with "a couple of guys who were up to no good," including Method Man.

When the Fresh Prince's mom (played by Leslie Jones) relocates her son to the upscale California suburb, the Philadelphia criminals follow him west, forcing the Fresh Prince into the protective custody of an FBI agent played by SNL host Jessica Chastain.

The Fresh Prince's death is then faked, which becomes a catalyst for a series of unexpected plot twists and left turns that include the Yakuza, the double-crossing FBI agent, a bloody warehouse shootout and a rifle-toting Uncle Phil (Kenan Thompson).

The parody ends with Smith now known not as the "Fresh Prince" but "Jasper Mitchell of White Ridge, New Hampshire," a homeless man.