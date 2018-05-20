'SNL': Watch Tina Fey Reprise Sarah Palin Impersonation

Tina Fey revived her Sarah Palin impersonation for a Saturday Night Live musical number that reunited some of Season 43's Trump White House characters.

"Here's a refresher: I was the first female on a Republican presidential ticket and now I get paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shops," Fey's Palin, one of SNL's most savage political impersonations, said. "Take it from me, politics is a wild ride. One minute you're on top and then you're gone in the blink of a Scaramucci."



In addition to Fey's former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate, the sketch also saw John Goodman reprising his Rex Tillerson as well as Fred Armisen brining back his impression of Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff.

Aidy Bryant's Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway, Cecily Strong's Stormy Daniels and Leslie Jones' Omarosa Manigault rounded out the chorus.

"We did what we had to do," the cast of characters sang together. "Won't forget, can't regret what I did for Trump."

The SNL season finale featured a similarly celebrity-filled opening monologue as well as a Trump/Mueller Sopranos spoof with Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen and Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller.

