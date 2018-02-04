Watch Natalie Portman Unleash Explicit Rap on 'SNL' With Andy Samberg

Natalie Portman unleashed her explicit "Natalie's 2nd Rap" with Andy Samberg on Saturday Night Live, where the actress dropped bars about Xanax in her pinot, the Star Wars prequels and her ballerina husband's burrito-wrapping skills.

"Natalie's 2nd Rap" arrives 12 years after the actress bragged about driving while intoxicating, cheating on Harvard tests and killing fans' dogs in the "Natalie Raps" SNL digital short that went viral in March 2006, a sketch also featured Samberg.

"Tide Pods, the only fucking thing I snack on / Black out and go motherfucking Black Swan / My brain gone on that fucking Ayahuasca, boy / Tell your tourist parents I'm gonna turn you to a foster boy " Portman raps.

Later, Portman – in full Queen Amidala makeup from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – points a gun at a fan and warns, "Say something about the motherfucking prequels, bitch / Say something fucking nice about Jar Jar Binks / Now kiss 'em right on his 17 dicks."

Samberg, again in full Viking regalia, then appeared to out Portman as a deadbeat mom to their child. "That little bitch ain't mine," Portman says. The video ends with Portman shoving a Time's Up pin in an interviewer's forehead and throwing him out the window.



Watch the original "Natalie Raps" sketch below: