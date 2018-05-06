'SNL': Watch Migos-Inspired Sketch About Rap Trio in Therapy

A rap trio goes to therapy to resolve their issues in Saturday Night Live's Migos-inspired sketch "Friendos."

Related Donald Glover on 'SNL': 3 Sketches You Have to See 'A Kanye Place,' Stormy Daniels' cameo and "80's Music Video" highlight late-night show's strongest overall episode in years

The sketch first delivered a pitch-perfect parody of Migos' music as SNL host Donald Glover, Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson rap about swag and Lambos before revealing that a good chunk of their money goes to a therapist.

Under the watchful eye of Dr. Angela (Cecily Strong), Redd and Glover work through their issues, including jealousy over an ice cream-colored Lamborghini with suicide doors, while Thompson's rapper drops in with the echoing ad-libs.

"I'm sorry I hurt you. I think I was acting up because I just missed our friendship, you know before the money, before the Lambo," Glover's rapper tells Redd's. The two rappers then communicate how important Thompson and his humorous ad-libs are to their music.

A$AP Rocky makes a cameo at the end of the sketch, sitting in Dr. Angela's waiting room.

Despite the spoof, Glover is one of Migos' most high-profile fans, even mentioning the trio during his Golden Globes acceptance speech in 2017. "I'd like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making 'Bad and Boujee,'" Glover said after Atlanta won Best Comedy Series at the award show. The Childish Gambino rapper also called Migos "the Beatles of this generation."