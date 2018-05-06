Watch 'SNL' Tackle Kanye West's Tweets in 'A Quiet Place' Spoof

Kanye West's tweets are a catalyst for death in a Saturday Night Live sketch, dubbed "A Kanye Place," that spoofed both the horror film A Quiet Place and the rapper's social media activities.

Like the recently released movie, the five protagonists, including SNL host Donald Glover, must stay perfectly quiet in order to avoid being attacked by monsters. However, disbelief over West's conservative-leaning, Trump-praising tweets shatter the silence.

"Kanye has the [MAGA] hat and everything. Trump signed it. He signed the hat y'all," Glover's character whispers to his friends, showing them West's tweets.

One by one, the monsters pick them off whenever the group responds loudly to West's action, including the release of "Lift Yourself," which they listen to on earbuds.

"Did he just say 'poopity-scoop'? I need to know if he said 'poopity-scoop,'" Aidy Bryant's character says, moments before a monster throws her out of frame.

When red Christmas lights flicker on and an emergency is declared, Glover quips, "I know, Kanye was just on TMZ and he said slavery was a choice." Ultimately, all five friends in A Kanye Place are killed by the monster due to West's actions.

Earlier in the SNL episode, during the cold open, Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump said that he was considering making West his new chief strategist, thanks to the rapper's role in the president's improved approval rating.