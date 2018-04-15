Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, as Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and Robert Mueller, reenacted their classic polygraph scene from Meet the Parents to open Saturday Night Live.

Related A Brief History of Michael Cohen's Criminal Ties From the Russian mob to money launderers, Trump's personal attorney has long been a subject of interest to federal investigators

The sketch began with Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions and Beck Bennett's Mike Pence devising a scheme to elevate Pence to the presidency by offering up Cohen to Mueller following the FBI raid on the lawyer's office.

"We got a real problem here. Do you know how much evidence I have in my office? I'm Donald Trump's lawyer," Cohen told them after entering Sessions' office. "I got a whole hard drive that's just labeled 'Yikes.'"

Cohen is told to walk into an interrogation room, where De Niro's Mueller meets him. After hooking up the defiant Cohen to the lie detector, Mueller asked immediately, "I'll start with some easier questions. How'd you like that peepee tape?"

Further inquiries honed in on Cohen's sketchy "lawyer-ish" work before the duo revisited the awkward dinner scene in Meet the Parents where Stiller's character claimed he milked a cat.

When Cohen accuses Mueller's team as being prejudice, Mueller responded that they only use code names during the investigation in order to avoid being bias. Trump's nickname? "It used to be Putin's Little Bitch. Now it's Stormy's Little Bitch," Mueller said, adding that Cohen's new code name is "Dead Man Walking."

"Now you listen to me: I don't know what rights you think you have, but you broke the law, and now we're going to catch all you little Fockers," De Niro's Mueller said, a joke on Stiller's Meet the Parents surname.

Later on SNL, the Weekend Update also tackled the Cohen raid: