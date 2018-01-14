'SNL': Watch Bill Murray Portray Steve Bannon in 'Fire and Fury' Sketch

Bill Murray made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live to portray Steve Bannon and Fred Armisen returned to play author Michael Wolff in the cold open sketch about the Trump White House book Fire and Fury.



Taking place on the set of MSNBC's Morning Joe, Armisen's Wolff told Kate McKinnon's Mika Brzezinski and Alex Moffat's Joe Scarborough about some of the incredible anecdotes that the author omitted from Fire and Fury, including the "baby races."

"Trump would ask to have two babies placed in his office, usually of different ethnicities. Someone would put a bowl of Goldfish crackers on the other side of the room, and Trump would say 'One-thousand bucks on the blackboard,'" Wolff said.

When pressed on whether everything in the book was rooted in non-fiction, Wolff responded by telling Scarborough and Brzezinski to just enjoy the book. "Even the stuff that's not true, it's true," Wolff said.

Morning Joe then brought out former White House advisor and former Breitbart head Steve Bannon, the self-proclaimed architect of the Trump presidency. Bannon had regularly been portrayed as the Grim Reaper on SNL, but stripped of all his power, the show finally revealed who was under the hood: a disheveled Bill Murray.

"No one gets the Bannon fired," Murray's Bannon warned. "The 'Bannon Magic' is still out there. Steve Bannon, the Bannon Cannon, magic magic magic magic, king of king makers, Ozymandias, the Bannon dynasty is dawning."

Bannon added that he is now working on a web series for Krackle, but he still has political aspirations.

"As a king maker, I convinced this country to elect Donald, and I can do it again. Already auditioning candidates, got some prospects: Logan Paul, Martin Shkreli, the Subway guy Jared Fogle, he's back, he's electable. It's time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster," Bannon said.

Then suddenly, live via satellite, Leslie Jones' Oprah Winfrey appeared on Morning Joe to discuss her presidential prospects. After mentioning that, as a celebrity and an actual billionaire, she is qualified for the Oval Office, Winfrey said, "There's only one job more powerful than being president: Being Oprah!"

Later on SNL, Weekend Update also tackled Fire and Fury with another Jones' cameo as Oprah: