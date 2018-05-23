The Simpsons creator Matt Groening and Netflix have scheduled their new fantasy-minded animated comedy series, Disenchantment, to debut in August.

"Viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci," Netflix said of the show. "Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools."

Broad City's Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") lead Disenchantment's voice cast. The series will stream its 10-episode first season on August 17th; Netflix has already ordered a 10-episode second season.

"Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening previously said of the series.



As evidenced by the three teaser images, Disenchanted bears the hallmarks of Groening's drawing style, with the characters resembling those of The Simpsons and Futurama. Disenchanted marks Groening's first new animated television series since Futurama debuted in 1999.