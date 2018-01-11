'Silicon Valley': Changes Abound in New Season Five Trailer

Major changes are brewing for the folks at Pied Piper, but some things do remain the same in the new trailer for Silicon Valley's fifth season, which returns in March.

The endearingly awkward Richard Hendricks (portrayed by Thomas Middleditch) is back at the helm of the company he started, which is now a large corporation versus its humble home operation beginnings. Naturally, when he's called on to make opening company remarks, he stammers and then vomits in front of everyone.

While Hendricks also continues to get hazed by his colleagues and peers in the upcoming season, what does come as a surprise is how Hendricks and his teammates Dinesh Chugtai (Kumail Nanjiani), Bertram Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) and Jared Dunn (Zach Woods) find out they may be homeless. Apparently, their landlord/incubator owner Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller) has vanished and now their former roommate Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) owns the home they all shared.

Miller exited the show in May after four seasons on the show. In December, Miller was accused of sexual assault by a woman who knew him in college. Miller has denied the allegations.

The fifth season of HBO's Silicon Valley premieres on March 25th.