'Sharp Objects': Watch Tense First Trailer for HBO's New Limited Series

HBO unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming limited series Sharp Objects, based on the debut novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn.

Related 'Gone Girl' Author Gillian Flynn: 'I Killed My Darlings' The writer behind the bestseller tells us why Ben Affleck was great casting and talks up David Fincher's sense of humor.

Sharp Objects focuses on a mentally unstable reporter played by Amy Adams, who returns to her hometown to investigate a series of murders. This is Adams' first television role since her recurring role in The Office a decade ago.

"We need to talk about your daughters. One of them is dangerous, the other one's in danger," a character says in voiceover over footage that includes two girls playing in front of car headlights, a throng of policemen rushing toward a crime scene and Adams' character staring at a razor blade.

The series reunites HBO with Emmy Award-winning Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee, who helmed all eight of Sharp Objects' episodes. The show also stars Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina and Elizabeth Perkins. Sharp Objects premieres on HBO in July.