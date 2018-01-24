'Seven Seconds': Watch Netflix Crime-Drama's Gripping Debut Trailer

The debut trailer for Netflix anthology crime-drama series Seven Seconds explores the intersection of grief, deceit and social injustice. When a white police officer critically injures a black teenager with his car and attempts to cover up the crime, a New Jersey town careens into turbulent racial tension.

The clip opens with assistant prosecutor K.J. Harper (Clare-Hope Ashitey) in a daze, reflecting on the chilling eyes of victims who never received justice. "Even when they're dead," she says, "they're looking at you, wanting answers."

The trailer also introduces the teenager's grieving parents as they grapple with despair following their child's death. "My son laid in the cold, in pain, for hours, and whoever did this is free," says the weeping Latrice Butler (Regina King). When her husband, Isaiah Butler (Russell Hornsby) reminds her, "The only one who might ever know [what happened] is God," she fires back, "God didn't run my son down in the street and leave him to die. A man did that."

Veena Sud (The Killing) created and executive produced the 10-episode Seven Seconds, which launches February 23rd on Netflix.