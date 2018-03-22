Seth Rogen Taps James Corden, Sarah Silverman for Netflix Special

Seth Rogen's new Netflix comedy special, Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity, will feature an all-star lineup that includes James Corden, Sarah Silverman, Jeff Goldblum and Tiffany Haddish. The special will premiere in April, though an exact release date has not been announced.



The variety show will include stand-up, sketch comedy and music with appearances from John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michelle Wolf, Michael Che and the Muppets. Rapper Post Malone will perform as well, while comedian Craig Robinson will take the stage with his musical act, the Nasty Delicious. Rogen detailed the lineup in a short clip spoofing the irreverent, quick-cutting style of such lineup announcement videos.

Rogen and his wife Lauren launched Hilarity for Charity in 2012, seeking to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and fund care and research efforts. This marks the first time in six years that the charity's annual variety show will be broadcast.

"We started the Los Angeles variety show six years ago in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer's, a disease that has touched so many families including my own," said Lauren Rogen. "Our goal is to educate a younger audience and ultimately create the next generation of advocates for the cause."