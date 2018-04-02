Seth Rogen Confronts Satan, Talks Weed Jokes in Netflix Special Trailer

Seth Rogen recruited Sarah Silverman, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeff Goldblum, Post Malone, Kumail Nanjiani, Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney and other comedy stars for his upcoming Netflix comedy special, Hilarity for Charity. Proceeds from the special benefit Alzheimer's research. The show airs April 6th on Netflix.

In the new trailer, Rogen is in hell, confronting Satan (Ike Barinholtz), who tells the comedian, "Your eternal suffering begins now." Elsewhere, Rogen tells Nick Kroll he plans to shed his stoner image while smoking a joint.



Chris Hardwick, Michelle Wolf, Nick Kroll, Saturday Night Live's Michael Che, Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious, David Chang, Chelsea Peretti and Jon Lovitz will also appear in the special, which blends stand-up sets with sketches and musical performances.



"We wanted to make (this special) the way we view pretty much everything: What would make us the most excited as viewers?" Rogen told USA Today. "There are a lot of Netflix comedy specials out there, so we just wanted to really try to make it unique and have a lineup that represents the people that we think are the funniest people."