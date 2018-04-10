See the War on Drugs Perform Slow-Burning 'In Chains' on 'Seth Meyers'

The War on Drugs performed their shimmering ballad "In Chains" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday.

The performance found singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel and his band in a steady groove. Heavy percussion complemented the rich layers of piano, guitar, synthesizer and saxophone on "In Chains." And Granduciel's winding guitar solo brought the performance to a dramatic close.

"In Chains" appears on the War on Drugs' 2017 album, A Deeper Understanding, which won the 2018 Grammy for Best Rock Album. The record found Granduciel attempting to channel the work of artists like Warren Zevon and Bruce Springsteen. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said admiringly of Springsteen, "It feels like he spent forever on every song. He's working on telling stories. It just made me want to keep pushing."



The War on Drugs have an array of tour dates and festival appearances scheduled for this spring and summer. The group kicks off their opening leg tomorrow, April 11th, in Las Vegas.