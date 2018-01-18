Watch Sublimely Vicious First Trailer for 'Heathers' TV Series

The most ruthless clique of same-named teens gets a sublimely vicious update for the Adderall era in the first trailer for Heathers, a new anthology series based on the beloved 1988 black comedy of the same name.

In the new show, the infamous Heathers are no longer a group of barely indistinguishable preppies, but a diverse crew whose popularity flummoxes some of their older teachers. But even with their new looks, Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Matthews) remain vain and cruel enough to drive Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and her boyfriend JD (James Scully) to murder.

The new Heathers trailer teases plenty of hilariously dark high school drama, as well as clueless adults, a wild car chase and the show's update on the famous Heather Chandler death scene. There are even a few moments of cheeky adolescent philosophizing, like when JD asks Veronica why she hangs out with Heather. "It's high school," Veronica replies. "Why do we do anything that we do?"

Heathers premieres March 7th on the Paramount Network. The show also features Selma Blair, Casey Wilson and original Heathers cast member Shannen Doherty.