Stormy Daniels made a cameo appearance as herself alongside Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump in the Saturday Night Live cold open, warning the president, "A storm's a-comin baby."

The sketch features Ben Stiller reprising his role as Trump attorney Michael Cohen and frantically calling Trump and his new, contradiction-spewing lawyer Rudy Giuliani (played by Kate McKinnon) from a series of burner cell phones.

With the FBI listening in via wiretaps, Cohen also fields calls from Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon), a party line-seeking Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and Trump's now-former physician and Propecia prescriber Harold Bornstein, played by Martin Short.

However, the highlight arrives when Trump tells Cohen to orchestrate a phone call with Daniels to resolve the whole situation over the non-disclosure agreement. The real adult film star answers on the other end.

After Trump tells Daniels to cut the act, she replies, "I work in adult films. We're not really known for our acting." When Trump asks what she ultimately wants, she quips, "A resignation."



"We'll always have Shark Week. I solved North and South Korea, but can I solve us?" Trump asks.



"Sorry Donald, it's too late for that. I know you don't believe in climate change but a storm's a-comin' baby," Daniels warns.