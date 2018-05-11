See Stephen Colbert Criticize Donald Trump Over Kim Jong-un Praise

Stephen Colbert opened Thursday's Late Show by discussing Donald Trump's role in the release of three Americans being held in North Korea, a precursor to further diplomatic relations with Kim Jong-un.

Related How Trump's North Korea 'Options' Could Lead to Nuclear War The president has taken his saber-rattling beyond Twitter – showing a real willingness to gamble with millions of lives

Trump held a 3 a.m. press conference on the tarmac early Thursday morning alongside the three former hostages, where Trump thanked Kim for releasing the three men.

Colbert, however, took exception to Trump saying that Kim's treatment of the three prisoners had been "excellent." "No, he wasn't. He wasn't 'excellent' to them. And you know the hint that he wasn't? They look happy to be with you," Colbert said. "That's how low the bar is. You don't negotiate the release of people from an 'excellent' situation."

The host also teased Trump over the president's claim that his airport press conference "broke the all-time-in-history television rating for 3 o'clock in the morning."

"Yes, that's how history judges all presidential accomplishments: 'Did it do better than an infomercial for Slap Chop?'" Colbert said.

Colbert also questioned Trump's diplomatic prowess, saying in the voice of the president, "My negotiating team is a Ouija board and that raccoon that picks Super Bowl winners."