See Stephen Colbert Break Down Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal

Stephen Colbert once again tackled the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Facebook's lack of response in a blistering Late Show monologue Tuesday.

"Does anybody here use Facebook? Still? The company is reeling from revelations that they allowed the private information of 50 million Americans to be harvested by the Trump campaign's consulting firm Cambridge Analytica," Colbert said. "Cambridge Analytica, by the way, also the scientific name for John Oliver."

Colbert also noted that Facebook's value had plummeted $36 billion in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and that, despite the uproar, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has remained deafeningly quiet.

"People blaming Facebook for this because they handed over all your data willingly. It's less like they're a bank that got robbed at gunpoint, and more like a bank that gave bank robbers your money because that's their business model," Colbert added. "But you can't quit the bank because your whole family is at the bank and also the bank is where you get to see if your high school friends got fat."

Colbert then focused in on Cambridge Analytica, whose CEO Alexander Nix bragged in undercover recordings that the firm used the Facebook data to help Trump get elected. Cambridge Analytic also claimed they created the "Crooked Hillary" meme.

"They made up Crooked Hillary? Coming up with demeaning nicknames was the one skill we knew Trump had," Colbert said. "You can't take that away from the man!"