See Shaggy as Trump Sing 'It Wasn't Me' to James Corden's Robert Mueller

James Corden recruited Shaggy to sing his chart-topping 2000 hit "It Wasn't Me" for a parody of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation on Wednesday's Late Late Show.



Related The Case for Trump Campaign Collusion How one journalist's chance interview led to a definitive account of the campaign's ties to Russia

The late-night host played a determined Mueller while the reggae-pop singer portraying a flummoxed commander-in-chief. "Special counsel got you sweating like crazy, tweeting that it's a 'witch hunt,'" Corden crooned, knocking on the Oval Office door. "Open up, got some questions 'bout Russia – questions that you should confront/ I'm just trying to learn the truth and figure out how much you knew/All this time, my investigation never took its eyes off you."

Shaggy/Trump touched on subjects like the Stormy Daniels scandal, the infamous "pee tape," the controversial firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the investigation's impact on his family. "You know there's going to be a lot of tough interviews," he belted. "Don't care about Don Jr. – he's a son I can lose."

Corden/Mueller ended: "They may say I take too long and my probe is a giant fail/ But stay tuned – my investigation's putting Donald Trump in jail."

In other Shaggy news, the singer recently teamed with Sting for a collaborative, Caribbean-influenced LP, 44/876, out April 20th.

