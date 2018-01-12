Late Night With Seth Meyers turned President Donald Trump's latest insult into an homage to John Cougar Mellencamp with "Sneaky Dianne," an ode to California senator Dianne Feinstein.

Trump's tweet came after Feinstein released the full transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the alleged Russian dossier.

"The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace," Trump tweeted.

On Thursday night, Late Night updated Mellencamp's hit "Jack and Diane" to explain the saga, as performed by "Amber Cougar Mellencamp," also known as Late Night writer Amber Ruffin.

"A little ditty about 'Sneaky Dianne'/ An American girl reppin' California land/ For leakin' transcripts she deserves a gold star/ Proof President Trump tryin' to be a Russian czar," "Mellencamp" sings.

"Trump, he says, 'Hey Dianne, why you witch hunting me?'/ She said, 'You're lucky I don't have the tape with the hooker pee.'"