See Samantha Bee Celebrate Conor Lamb's Win in House Race

Samantha Bee welcomed the narrow victory of "illegitimate Kennedy child" Conor Lamb in a special congressional election in Pennsylvania on the latest episode of Full Frontal.

Bee noted that the Democrats failed to even field a candidate in the previous two congressional elections held in Lamb's district, which President Trump won by close to 20 points in 2016. "I'm really enjoying this radical new Democratic strategy called trying," Bee quipped. "It really makes you wonder: What if we keep trying?"



Though Lamb appears to be a highly conservative Democrat who agrees with Trump on multiple issues, Bee chose to focus on what she sees as the upside of his win. She suggested that Democrats should be optimistic about additional upcoming congressional races: There are over 100 other districts which now look potentially competitive.

"Hey, Democrats, you know that delectable, unfamiliar aroma you're smelling today?" Bee asked. "That's blood in the water. And yes, I know you're vegans – it's hummus in the water."

Bee was in an all-around buoyant mood this week. After discussing Lamb, she covered the students who participated in anti-gun-violence protests around the country on Wednesday. "These kids have been filling me with hope, and I'm sure they have also been filling the GOP establishment with fear," she said.

Bee ended her segment by asserting that the youthful protesters will find a way to limit mass shootings in the future. "We cover hard topics all the time, but honestly, gun violence is the worst, because I never thought anything would change," she said. "But I should have known better. I should have known that a generation would come that wouldn't repeat our mistakes."