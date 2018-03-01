See Kevin Costner in Gritty New 'Yellowstone' Trailer

Survival is top of mind for Kevin Costner's rancher character in the new trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone series.

Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario), the show also stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham and Cole Hauser. Costner portrays John Dutton, head of the Dutton family, who owns the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S.

"Nothing we do is for today. Ranching is the only business where the goal is to break even," Costner says in the new clip. "Survive another day."

The trailer showcases that the rancher's challenges go far beyond financial issues into more violent arenas. Fights erupt, guns are drawn, places are set on fire and mysterious human remains are found as the rancher and his crew battle land developers and others. Set in Montana, the clip also features sweeping panoramic views contrasted against the turbulence that ensues. The new series will debut on June 20th on Paramount Network.