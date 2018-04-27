Watch Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon Play 'First Draft' of 'American Woman'

Before there was "American Woman," there was "Canadian Dentist." Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon dug up a rare "early version" of the Guess Who's 1969 hard rock hit on their "First Drafts of Rock" bit from Thursday's Tonight Show.

Fallon fronted the performance, decked out in a slick white suit and fake, Burt Reynolds-ish mustache. Bacon, his face often obscured by a shoulder-length wig, handled bass guitar and joined as a second lead vocalist. The duo and their eclectically fashioned backing band played against a glowing, Seventies-styled backdrop.

The song started off with Fallon belting the regular hook about an "American Woman" – but from there, the singers shifted to every possible iteration of "person plus profession." "Canadian dentist, listen what I mean/ Canadian dentist, keepin' my teeth clean," Bacon shrieked. "Australian lawyer, better win my case/ Australian lawyer, I gotta mangled face," Fallon responded. Other attempts included "Mexican tutor," "Brazilian locksmith," "Jamaican accountant," "Turkish beekeeper," "Italian umpire," "Egyptian barber," "Dominican barber" and "Portuguese plumber."

Fallon and Bacon previously teamed to rewrite Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'," the Beach Boys' "Fun Fun Fun" and the Kinks' "Lola" for the "First Drafts of Rock" bit.