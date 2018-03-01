See James Corden Mangle Famous Songs With Elton John

James Corden mangled a series of famous Elton John songs and asked his guests Sharon Stone and John himself to guess what he was playing on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.

Corden dubbed the segment "James That Tune." "I have never learned and have zero ability when it comes to playing the piano," he acknowledged. But that didn't stop him from trying: He plinked out a series of discordant riffs, throwing eager looks at John as he did so.

In Corden's hands, John's melodies were completely unrecognizable, so the singer made a few unsuccessful guesses — "Bennie and the Jets?" "Candle in the Wind?" For the final attempt, Corden donned a pair of John-like sunglasses and pounded on the keyboard with both hands. The fast, slamming approach tipped John off, and he correctly guessed "Crocodile Rock."

In January, John announced that he planned to retire from live performance to spend more time with his young children. But before he quits the road, he will embark on sprawling, multi-year tour. "I don't want to go out with a whimper," he said. "I want to go out with a bang."