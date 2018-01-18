Watch Inspiring Trailer for Snoop Dogg's 'Coach Snoop' Series

Snoop Dogg tries to lead his youth football team to gridiron glory in the inspiring new trailer for Coach Snoop, which premieres on Netflix February 2nd.

The new series centers around the rapper's longstanding Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL). "Music gave me the power to create a football league, but football is taking me to places music could have never taken me to," the rapper said in a statement.

The trailer offers a unique look at Snoop's coaching acumen, as well as the tough love approach of one SYFL coach, K-Mac. The trailer intriguingly teases portraits of individual players and looks at how the SYFL provides a rigorous yet supportive environment for young kids in South Central Los Angeles, many of whom have lost family members and already have a hardened view of life.

Coach Snoop first appeared as an AOL series in 2016. The show is one of several forays Snoop Dogg has made into television recently. The rapper notably partnered with Martha Stewart for Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, and hosted a reboot of the game show, The Joker's Wild.



Snoop Dogg released his latest album, Neva Left, last year, and followed it up with an EP, Make America Crip Again.

