See Frenetic First Trailer for Netflix's 'Lost in Space' Reboot

A space colonization mission goes awry in the new trailer for Lost in Space, Netflix's reboot of the series that originally aired on CBS from 1965 to 1968.

The action begins when the Robinson family and two others, Dr. Smith and Don West, crash-land on an unknown planet. In their new environment, this group is forced to reckon with a volatile climate and potentially hostile alien lifeforms.

The youngest child, Will Robinson (Max Jenkins), befriends one of these unfamiliar beings while the family tries to figure out how to escape back into space. During the trailer's chaotic climax, which is full of explosions and quick cuts, John Robinson (Toby Stephens) declares, "Let's go get our kids and get 'em off this planet!"

The Lost in Space reboot comes as a part of Netflix's aggressive push into science fiction content in both movie and series form. In the last six months, the service has released the second season of Stranger Things and the Will Smith-vehicle Bright along with The Cloverfield Paradox, Mute and Altered Carbon. In February, Deadline reported that Netflix won a nine-way bidding war for yet another sci-fi project, Life Sentence.

Lost in Space comes to Netflix on April 13th.