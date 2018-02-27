See Evan Rachel Wood Play #MeToo-Themed 'Guess Who' in Rise PSA

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran play Guess Who? – the #MeToo edition – in a new public service announcement for civil rights nonprofit, Rise, produced by the comedy website Funny Or Die on Tuesday.

The satirical PSA is a throwback to the early Nineties commercials for the Hasbro game, in which two players sit facing one another trying to guess which person the other has selected based on a series of questions. "Is your person a man?" Wood asks emphatically, to which Tran replies, "Of course!" The pair go back and forth and asking questions that blatantly caricature famously disgraced men such as Mario Batali, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly and Louis CK.

When Tony-nominated actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph asks if she can play too, Tran replies, "Of course! You're a woman. You don't have a choice!"

The PSA was released in conjunction with a hearing held on Capitol Hill Tuesday, where Wood and Rise founder Amanda Nguyen will testify on behalf of sexual assault victims in the United States. "I wanted to participate in Rise's PSA to help harness the power of the #MeToo movement into concrete action," Wood said in a statement. "If you are fired up, angry or feel helpless, join the Rise movement to help protect the rights of sexual assault survivors across the country."

In 2016, Rise pushed for legislation called Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights. Congress voted to pass the measure and then-President Obama signed it into law, ensuring that sexual assault survivors would have access to forensic evidence collection kits. One year later, Rise helped pass similar legislation at the state level, implementing changes in California, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The Tuesday hearing will endeavor to pass survivor protections in all 50 states, with Wood and Nguyen testifying before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.

The actress's personal investment in the legislation is significant. Wood opened up to Rolling Stone in 2016 about two sexual assault encounters. "I've been raped. By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion by the owner of a bar … I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."

