See Drew Barrymore in Gleefully Gory 'Santa Clarita Diet' Trailer

Drew Barrymore's Sheila Hammond character hasn't quelled her thirst for human flesh in Season Two of Netflix's horror-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. In fact, she and her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) are working on designing a kill room and he's helping her clean their bloodied-up kitchen in the new trailer.

"I know you're worried I'm going to go out there and kill somebody," Sheila tells her daughter. "But think about all the people I haven't killed. Literally, everyone in the world… except three people."

Despite Sheila's somewhat reassuring words, her husband asks her to try and keep a low profile, but she still finds herself holding a human heart, which is presumably what's left from one of her recent meals. Plus, the Santa Clarita community is beginning to notice a lot of neighbors are going missing. Meanwhile, the husband-and-wife realtor team are trying to negotiate a big housing development deal while trying to navigate the challenges that come with being or living with someone who is undead.

The second season of Santa Clarita Diet premieres on Netflix on March 23rd.