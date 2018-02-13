Watch Donald Glover Thrive, Flounder in New 'Atlanta' Trailer

Donald Glover continues to navigate life's surreal highs and lows in the captivating yet cryptic new trailer for Season Two of Atlanta.

The clip opens with a hilariously dry scene in which aspiring MC Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) records a spot for a local radio station before getting some direction from an overzealous sound engineer: "Let's do it again, and this time like you're at a party and everything's crazy!"

The clip goes on to find Glover's character, Earn, flourishing and floundering. He wakes up one morning in a storage locker, gets searched by the cops one night, but eventually finds himself fanning out a stack of hundred dollar bills. This success, however, comes with its own dangers, as Vanessa (Zazie Beetz) blithely quips to Earn, "You're gonna get us robbed." Elsewhere, the trailer finds Paper Boi fending off amateur paparazzi while Lakeith Stanfield's Darius dispatches stoned wisdom from the roof of a car as police investigate a murder.

Season Two of Atlanta premieres March 1st on FX. The show arrived in 2016 to wide critical acclaim and went on to win several prominent awards. Glover picked up two Emmys, Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, while he also won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globes while the show took home Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.



