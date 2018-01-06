See Coolio Teach White People How to Pronounce Hip-Hop Words on 'Kimmel'

Coolio taught white people how to properly pronounce hip-hop words on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The sketch arrives after a viral Jeopardy! moment where a contestant named Nick lost $3,200 after the show's judges deemed that he answered a question with "Gangster's Paradise" and not "Gangsta's Paradise," which is the proper title of Coolio's 1995 hit.

"That's about the saddest thing I've ever seen," Kimmel said of the mispronunciation and Nick's dejected look. "He still won the game, but what happened to Nick is preventable and should never happen to anyone again."

Kimmel then introduced a new show titled Pronunciation Station starring Coolio. In the sketch, the rapper schools three nerdy white dudes on words like "biotch" and "thang," the proper way to say artists' names like Will.i.am and Flo Rida and the significant difference between "more money, more problems" and "Mo Money, Mo Problems."