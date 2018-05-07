Trending

See Bluth Family in Disarray in New 'Arrested Development' Trailer

Comedy set to return on Netflix later this spring

See a trailer for season five of 'Arrested Development,' which returns to Netflix this spring.

Everything is dysfunctional in the Bluth household, as usual, in the trailer for the fifth season of Arrested Development.

Lindsay Bluth (actress Portia de Rossi) is running for Congress – "I want to be part of the problem," she says – Maeby Fünke (Alia Shawkat) has a new, platinum hairdo that turns off her would-be, familial suitor, George-Michael Bluth (Michael Cera, who delivers a perfect, "Hi, I don't like it," when he sees her) and Buster Bluth (Tony Hale) is living with a Terminator-like bionic hand. The best scene in the trailer, though, is when Cera wears a bodysuit that's supposed to make it look like he's wearing muscles – that droops pathetically after he wears it into the pool.

The series is due to return via Netflix on May 29th. The entire cast – including actor Jeffrey Tambor, who was booted from his other show, Transparent, over sexual harassment claims that he calls "false accusations" – has returned for the full season.

Producer and narrator Ron Howard announced the show's return in a statement last year. "Hell yes!" he wrote. "[I'm] warming up my uncredited narrator vocal chords. Now the only thing I will have to be coy about is all the craziness the Bluths are going to face this season."