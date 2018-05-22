'Colbert' Spoofs Classic Rock Origin of FBI's 'Crossfire Hurricane' Code

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anderson Cooper served as the mock host of the CNN-parodying "Fake LSSC," to discuss how the FBI's counterterrorism investigation of President Trump's 2016 campaign came to be named "Crossfire Hurricane."

Related Rudy Giuliani Is Terrified That Trump Will Lie to Mueller Trump's legal adviser teed off on the Russia investigation during a wild, 45-minute interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo

"The president likes to end his campaign rallies with the song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want,' which is of course a Rolling Stones song," Cooper said. "But it's a different song by the Stones that provided the code name for an FBI investigation that helped provide the foundation for the case that became the Special Counsel investigation. The code name: 'Crossfire Hurricane.'"

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that FBI agents started an investigation, which came before Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, into Russian election interference and Trump's 2016 campaign 100 days before Election Day. The investigation was code-named "Crossfire Hurricane."



"How about Beatles' 'Back in the USSR'?" one agent threw out in a humorous reenactment of how the code name came to be. "Too obvious," the FBI team leader said, who is also a big King Crimson fan. "Jailhouse Rock?" another agent suggested. "Nah, the Elvis estate is too litigious."

"'Tiny Dancer?' You know, 'cause of the tiny hands?" lobbied one agent, but it's thrown out because it's "too on the nose." They eventually agreed on the Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash" lyric, 'Crossfire Hurricane,' but not before they debated the artistic merits of King Crimson.