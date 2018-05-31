Samantha Bee Slams Ivanka Trump's Tone-Deaf Photo Amid Migrant Crisis

Samantha Bee slammed President Trump's immigration policies on Wednesday's Full Frontal, criticizing the administration over two major issues: separating migrant children from their parents and the Office of Refugee Resettlement losing track of nearly 1,500 migrant children in 2017.

Related How Samantha Bee Crashed the Late-Night Boys' Club How former 'Daily Show' star Samantha Bee crashed the late-night boys' club and became the fiercest, funniest woman on TV.

Bee noted that the U.S. government has broken up migrant families for years including through the Obama administration. But President Trump and "haunted marionette Jeff Sessions" are taking the problem to a new level. "We have had awful immigration practices since, well, always – even under presidents we liked seeing shirtless," she said. "No, Donald Trump didn't invent this issue – he's just making it so much worse. Now everyone who even approaches the border is treated like a criminal."

In a recent NPR interview, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said the "name of the game is deterrence," adding that the migrant children are "taken care of – they're put into foster care or whatever."

"'Foster care or whatever'?" Bee fumed in response to the audio clip. "Jesus Christ – if John Kelly had directed Sophie's Choice, it would have been called, 'Ungrateful Bitch Got to Keep One Whole Kid.' ... Despite what John Kelly thinks, cruelty won't stop immigration – it will just make immigrants' lives harder and strain our already overwhelmed system."

Bee closed out the piece calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless cunt" for being tone deaf in tweeting a photo of herself and her son while migrant families are separated at the border. "Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second-most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," she said, alluding to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless cunt! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fuckin' stop it."