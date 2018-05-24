See Samantha Bee Laud Stacey Abrams' Historic Georgia Primary Victory

Samantha Bee praised Georgia's Stacey Abrams, the first female African American nominee for governor by a major party in American history. On Wednesday's Full Frontal, Bee proclaimed her as "Our Only Hope for Survival 2018."

The comedian cut to a highlight reel from Abrams' rousing victory speech, in which the Democrat proclaimed, "We can protect our healthcare; we can safeguard our kids' education and their lives ... We can repeal campus carry ... We can lead a stronger Georgia, a more compassionate Georgia, a bold and ambitious Georgia. We can show the old guard something new, and we can fight together for the good of all."

A jaw-dropped Bee quipped, "This is the most electrifying thing to happen to Georgia since the devil went down to it," referencing the Charlie Daniels Band song. "Who would have thought that a black woman would be the best hope for the Democratic party – except everyone."

Bee relished the opportunity to praise Abrams' win, given the flood of controversial and depressing headlines she usually covers on the show. "It is important to find joy where you can," she said. "These days, I find it relaxing to end every day with a rejuvenating bath, glass of wine and a full brain wipe."

Later in the episode, the host returned to the usual President Trump cycle, discussing a recent proposal that would prohibit federally funded clinics from offering – or even mentioning – abortion to patients. "Basically it’s supposed to be impossible to get an abortion unless you're in the know, like the secret menu at In-N-Out,'" Bee cracked.

What makes the rule even more preposterous is that Trump "doesn't believe any of that shit," the host said. "He's basically an advertisement for birth control ... If Trump hasn’t paid for at least half a dozen abortions, I will eat this blazer. Actually, I take that back, that was wildly unfair. If Trump hasn't promised to pay for at least a half dozen abortions and then not paid for them, then written bad checks for them, ghosted the woman, then declared bankruptcy and eventually made Russia pay for them, I will eat this blazer."