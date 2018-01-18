Samantha Bee on #MeToo: 'If You Say You're a Feminist, F--k Like a Feminist'

On Full Frontal, Samantha Bee played sound bytes from a slew of public figures including Tucker Carlson, Condoleeza Rice, Catherine Deneuve and Liam Neeson who have suggested #MeToo has gone too far. "Now that we're finally listening to women, people are asking an important question: Should we stop listening to women?" Bee said sarcastically.

Bee addressed two prongs of the #MeToo backlash. The first, protecting and explaining the controversial "Shitty Media Men" list, which compiled the names of men who allegedly acted inappropriately in the workplace.

Bee defended women's decisions to share their stories. "I'm sorry if anyone ever thought that the contents of that list or any of the other ways we protect ourselves from men were any of your goddamn business," she retorted. "I'm sorry you thought you got to choose what experiences we get to share or how we react to the shitty ways we've been treated."

Bee also spoke about the article published about a date with Aziz Ansari that the writer called "by far the worst experience with a man I've ever had." Both the list and the Ansari article are subjects of #MeToo backlash. Bee's take: "If you don't want to tune into your partner's feelings throughout sex, maybe you shouldn't be fucking a person at all," Bee said. "May I suggest a coin purse or a ziplock bag full of grape jelly?"

"If you say you're a feminist, than fuck like a feminist." Bee's audience whooped in response. "And if you don't want to do that, take off your fucking [Time's Up] pin, because we are not your accessories."