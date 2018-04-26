See Samantha Bee Consult 'Scumbag Expert' Preet Bharara in 'Panic Fort'

Samantha Bee, disoriented from "Clockwork Orange-ing" cable news stories about Donald Trump's whirlwind presidency, escaped to her "panic fort" to speak with a true expert, attorney Preet Bharara, on Wednesday's Full Frontal.

Bharara, whom Trump fired after an eight-year stint as U.S. Attorney for New York's Southern District, attempted to re-focus a frazzled Bee with some measured analysis. "You have a president who attacks the press, who attacks the independent judiciary, who attacks his own law enforcement agencies," he said. "I'm not sure panic is appropriate, but certainly deep concern seems warranted." The host, meanwhile, paused to scream into a pillow.

The attorney, whom Bee introduced as "something of an expert on scumbags," also offered a prediction about Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, who is reportedly under federal investigation for possible bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations.

"I think the likelihood is that he'll be charged with a crime," Bharara said. "What's complicating in this case is you've got the specter of attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors want to be the ones to look at everything, and they have a filter team, sometimes known as a 'taint team,' to make sure that only information that is not privileged goes over to the people who are actually doing the investigation."

Bee, delighted at the opportunity for a raunchy one-liner, fired back, "It's never been more appropriate to call it a 'taint team' than it is right now." The host also joked about Bharara co-founding the Democracy Task Force (or DTF), which aims to "turn soft norms into hard laws."

"You might want to check in with [your children] about what 'DTF' stands for," she said. "I'm a little afraid for when you find out."