Samantha Bee Addresses Ivanka Controversy, Regrets 'One Bad Word'

Samantha Bee addressed the controversy surrounding her "feckless cunt" remark about Ivanka Trump during the Full Frontal host's speech at the Television Academy Honors Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, Bee apologized for the insult, which occurred during a segment about the migrant crisis at the U.S. border. "I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said in a statement. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line and I deeply regret it."

On Thursday, Bee touched on the aftermath of the remark and regretted that the "one bad word" diverted attention from the segment itself.

"Every week I strive to show the world as I see it, unfiltered. Sometimes I should probably have a filter. I accept that. I take it seriously when I get it right and I do take responsibility when I get it wrong," Bee said (via IndieWire).

"Stories about 1,500 missing unaccompanied migrant children flooded the news cycle over the weekend," she added. "So last night, we aired a segment on the atrocious treatment of migrant children by this administration and past administrations. Sometimes even the ones who look best in swim trunks do bad jobs with things. Our piece attracted controversy of the worst kind.

"We spent the day wrestling with the repercussions of one bad word, when we all should have spent the day incensed that as a nation we are wrenching children from their parents and treating people legally seeking asylum as criminals. If we are okay with that then, really, who are we?"

TBS said in a statement Thursday, "Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it."

Despite Bee's apology, the White House and even President Trump continued to lobby for the cancellation of Full Frontal. "Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come," Trump tweeted Friday morning.

While it's still unclear whether Full Frontal will get Roseanne'd over the "feckless cunt" remark, at least two advertisers – State Farm and Autotrader – have already pulled their ads from the show due to Bee's "offensive and unacceptable" comment, CNN Money reports.