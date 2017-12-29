Rose Marie, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Actress, Dead at 94

Actress Rose Marie, best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died on Thursday in Van Nuys, CA, Variety reports. She was 94.

Born Rose Marie Mazetta in New York City on August 15th, 1923, Marie began her career as a child star at the age of three. Two years later she had her own NBC radio show. She cut several records and also appeared in vaudeville. As a teenager, she performed as a nightclub singer and later became a comedienne on radio. She also starred in movies and TV shows through the 1950s and 1960s, including guest spots in The Monkees and My Three Sons.

Beginning in 1961, she portrayed the raspy-voiced, witty comedy writer Sally Rogers in the 1960s CBS sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show through all five seasons. Her role earned her Emmy nominations in 1963, 1964 and 1966.

"I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rose Marie," The Dick Van Dyke Show creator Carl Reiner tweeted. "There's never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in vaudeville, night clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always had audiences clamoring for 'more!!'"



Marie appeared in several TV shows in the decades following The Dick Van Dyke Show, from recurring appearances in S.W.A.T. and The Love Boat to guest spots in Cagney and Lacey, Murphy Brown, Caroline in the City, Wings and Suddenly Susan. She was also a regular on The Hollywood Squares.

Beyond starring on the big and small screen, her talents were also featured onstage, including performing alongside Rosemary Clooney, Helen O'Connell and Margaret Whiting in the touring musical revue 4 Girls 4.

Marie was married to trumpeter Bobby Guy from 1946 until his death in 1964. Marie is survived by their daughter Georgiana and son-in-law Steven Rodrigues.

