Ricky Gervais Preps Scripted Netflix Comedy Series, 'After Life'

Ricky Gervais will return to Netflix for his new scripted comedy series, After Life. The comedian will create, executive produce, direct and star in the six-episode, half-hour show. The company has yet to announce a cast list or premiere date.

Related Ricky Gervais on 'Special Correspondents,' 'The Office' With new, Netflix-exclusive movie out now, comedian reflects on absurdities that make him laugh

According to The Hollywood Reporter's summary of the project, Gervais will star as protagonist Tony, whose radiant outlook on life shifts following the death of his wife, Lisa. After debating and ruling out suicide, he resolves to spite the universe by doing and whatever what he feels from that point forward. While Tony views that recklessness as a gift, everyone else in his life tries to save Tony from himself.

"A lot of people are trying to guess the plot, themes and even the dialogue of my new Netflix show," Gervais tweeted Wednesday. "Some of them are offended by what they've guessed. One person tweeted me 'Ugh, playing a typical straight white dude I see' Haha."

Netflix previously acquired two Gervais stand-up specials (the upcoming SuperNature and recently premiered Humanity), secured streaming video on demands rights to Gervais' 2012 comedy-drama series Derek and lined up select rights to spin-off film for The Office, 2016's David Brent: Life on the Road.

Charlie Hanson – Gervais' frequent collaborator on Derek, Life's Too Short, Extras and David Brent: Life on the Road – will also executive produce After Life.

Gervais, who hosted the Golden Globe Awards in 2016, has multiple projects planned for 2018, including a voice acting role in the computer-animated comedy film Blazing Samurai. In January, he launched his own ABC game show, Child Support.