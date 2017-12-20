Watch Rebel Wilson Sing Nonsensical Google Translated Carols on 'Fallon'

Rebel Wilson attempted to sing classic Christmas songs using Google Translated lyrics on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

For "Deck the Halls" (translated: "The Homes Are Covered"), the Pitch Perfect 3 star sang, "the homes are covered with the bush; par alar alar, alar alar alar." Lines like "gay apparel" were translated literally to "untroubled garments."

Fallon also tried singing "Bells Make Sounds" to the tune of "Jingle Bells." And later, the pair duetted on "Walking in a Winter Wonderland," which translated to "I Ran Through the Land of Cold Unknowns."

Wilson and the rest of the Pitch Perfect crew – including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hailee Seinfeld, Alexis Knapp, Hanna Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks – will return to the big screen just ahead of the holiday weekend, on December 22nd.

