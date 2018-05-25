Pete Davidson Opens Up About Dating With Borderline Personality Disorder

Pete Davidson opened up about his dating life as a person with mental illness. Davidson has been rumored to be dating Ariana Grande following his split with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like cause like fuck you but I been hearing a lot of 'people with [borderline personality disorder] can't be in relationships' talk," Davidson wrote in a Notes App message he posted to his Instagram story (via The Cut). Davidson was diagnosed with BPD in 2016 and has spoken candidly both during his bits on Saturday Night Live and in interviews about his struggles with the illness.

"Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic," he wrote. "I just think it's fucked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do. It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things."

Davidson's message appears to be prompted by social media reaction to his rumored relationship with Grande as he points out that he is not "hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account." Neither he nor Grande have confirmed a romantic relationship.

During an interview with Marc Maron late last year, Davidson called 2017 "a fucking nightmare" following his diagnosis and his adjustment to the medication he had been prescribed to treat it. "It's working, slowly but surely," he said.