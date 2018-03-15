See Pete Davidson, Chris Redd Rap About Worshiping Bill Hader for 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and Chris Redd rap about their all-consuming love for Bill Hader in a new promo for the show's upcoming episode. Hader will return to host Saturday Night Live this week.

In their goofy rap track about loving Hader, Davidson and Redd move quickly from expressions of affection – "I love him way more than my real dad!" – to stalking. They track Hader down in the elevator and try to hug him; they hide out in his bathroom and wait for him to show up. The clip ends with security escorting the two comedians out of the building. Redd is unfazed. "Bill, you're my dad now," he yells.

This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live will be the second hosted by Hader. He also helmed an episode in 2014. He was a cast member on the show from 2005 to 2013. Hader is promoting a new HBO comedy, Barry, about an assassin who becomes interested in the Los Angeles theater scene.