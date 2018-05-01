Watch 'NSync Talk Choreography Troubles, Tour Hookups on 'Ellen'

'NSync had a surprise reunion on 'Ellen' on Tuesday. Their appearance followed the group receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, where DeGeneres and Carson Daly introduced the band.

Related Watch 'NSync's Poignant, Self-Deprecating Walk of Fame Speeches "I'd see young gay fans singing their hearts out, and I wanted so badly to let you [know that] I was you," says Lance Bass

While DeGeneres was interviewing Justin Timberlake, the singer brought out his former bandmates Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick. "You were so great at the ceremony, and I had something there for you, and I left it at the ceremony, but I brought it here," he told the host. "It's a surprise," he said before he and the group emerged from backstage.

During the segment, 'NSync played a lively round of 'Never Have I Ever,' where they each flipped a paddle that said "I Have Never" or "I Have" to reveal answers to questions DeGeneres posed. All of them admitted to hooking up on a tour bus and forgetting song lyrics onstage. None of them have hooked up to an 'NSync song and some of them have joined the Mile High Club and dated people others in the band have dated previously.

However, it was DeGeneres' question about if anyone had ever hooked up with a Spice Girl that brought the biggest gasp. All paddles but Timberlake's flipped to "I Never Have." After some hesitation, DeGeneres encouraged Timberlake to flip his to "I Have," which he did, although he continued to vacillate between both sides.

The group also reminisced about the outfits they used to wear onstage, before discussing more recent events. The last time 'NSync performed together was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. "I was scared shitless," Fatone admitted about that performance. The group originally thought they would just be singing, but then a choreographer was brought in. "Great," Kirkpatrick said, adding that they needed "a lot of Tylenol" because they were out of practice.

'NSync disbanded in 2002, but said they keep in touch. "We have a ridiculous group chat," Chasez said. "It's the easiest way. Everybody who you run into is like, 'I want to see the group chat,' and you're like, 'No!'"

As for their recent Walk of Fame honor, Fatone called it surreal. "You always look at all the people that are on there and think one day it would be nice to have that," he said, reflecting on when 'NSync first visited during an early group video shoot.