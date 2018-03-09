Norm Macdonald Teams With Netflix for New Talk Show

Norm Macdonald's popular podcast will head to Netflix as the former SNL comedian agreed to a 10-episode deal with the streaming service for a series simply titled, Norm Macdonald Has a Show.

"It's a talk show with Norm Macdonald as host, along with his trusty sidekick, Adam Eget, and one celebrity guest for each episode," Netflix said in a statement. "The show will deliver great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm's world."

Macdonald's talk show is Netflix's latest foray into the genre after giving series to Chelsea Handler and Joel McHale, as well as coaxing David Letterman out of retirement for his once-a-month series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. According to a press release, Letterman himself will serve as "location scout" on Norm Macdonald Has a Show; the former Late Show host is actually a creative partner on the series.



A premiere date for the talk show has not yet been announced. On Twitter, Macdonald – Number 139 on Rolling Stone's list of the 145 Best SNL Cast Members – gave fans an inside look at how the Netflix deal went down.